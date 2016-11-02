This partially demolished 2-bedroom house in Sydney is being offered for $1.4 million

Photo: Supplied

The Australian housing market is still on fire, amid signs of investors returning , with prices increasing by the largest monthly percentage since August 2015.

It’s showing no signs of slowing. According to figures released by CoreLogic on Monday, nothing, seems able to stop Sydney’s housing market juggernaut.

Australian capital city house prices continued to ratchet higher in October according to new research from CoreLogic, with house prices in Sydney rising by a staggering 95.7% since the GFC.

So this wreck of a joint in Sydney, listed on Domain with a buyer’s guide of $1.4 million, almost makes sense.

It’s descibed as an “unlivable freestanding home on 335sq m”.

Photo: Supplied

23 Gordon Street, Rozelle, would win worst house on the best street.

Photo: Supplied

The agent says: “renovators take note, this freestanding Federation home has plenty of potential for a creative revamp. The front rooms have been restored. But the rear is a shell waiting for your touches”.

One of the renovated rooms in the front. Photo: Supplied

It has “Federation appeal for renovators/builders”.

Photo: Supplied

“Period details & character throughout”.

Photo: Supplied

No parking, but it is a short walk to Darling Street’s cafes, shops and the bus stop. It even has an out-house.

Photo: Supplied

But it’s not all bad. The bathroom is brand new, along with 2 rooms in the front that have been renovated.

Photo: Supplied

The front facade is OK.

Photo: Supplied

The property’s listed here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.