This partially demolished 2-bedroom house in Sydney is being offered for $1.4 million

The Australian housing market is still on fire, amid signs of investors returning , with prices increasing by the largest monthly percentage since August 2015.
It’s showing no signs of slowing. According to figures released by CoreLogic on Monday, nothing, seems able to stop Sydney’s housing market juggernaut.
Australian capital city house prices continued to ratchet higher in October according to new research from CoreLogic, with house prices in Sydney rising by a staggering 95.7% since the GFC.
So this wreck of a joint in Sydney, listed on Domain with a buyer’s guide of $1.4 million, almost makes sense.
It’s descibed as an “unlivable freestanding home on 335sq m”.
23 Gordon Street, Rozelle, would win worst house on the best street.
The agent says: “renovators take note, this freestanding Federation home has plenty of potential for a creative revamp. The front rooms have been restored. But the rear is a shell waiting for your touches”.
It has “Federation appeal for renovators/builders”.
“Period details & character throughout”.
No parking, but it is a short walk to Darling Street’s cafes, shops and the bus stop. It even has an out-house.
But it’s not all bad. The bathroom is brand new, along with 2 rooms in the front that have been renovated.
The front facade is OK.
The property’s listed here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.