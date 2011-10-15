This Green Ball Loaded With Cameras Takes Panoramic Photos When You Throw It In The Air

Here’s a novel take on the camera.



This ball is loaded with an array of 36 regular cameras and it takes a panoramic picture when you throw it into the air and it reaches the highest point of the toss. The 360-degree photographs are fully viewable using special software on your computer.

The ball was designed for a thesis project by Jonas Pfeil, a German computer engineer. No word on if it will ever be available for sale, but there is a patent pending, so it could happen.

Check out the video for a detailed explanation:

