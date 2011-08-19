Panda Express Is Getting Sued By The Feds For Discrimination

One of many P.E.’s nationwide

Photo: Wikimedia

The federal government is going after Panda Express for discrimination, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.According to a suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a San Jose restaurant allegedly singled out Latino workers — cutting their hours, forcing them to clean toilets, and disciplining them more severely — while other equally-ranked Asian American employees stood idly by.



The EEOC suit, which was filed Wednesday, alleges that this occurred from 2008 – 2009.

It’s not the first time this nationwide Asian fast food chain has faced litigation. Last September, an employee won $25,000 and her job back after being fired for complaining of “inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.