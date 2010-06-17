Amazing Photos Of A Palatial Manhattan Skyscraper That's Really An Empty Ghost Building

Film location scout Nick Carr took some amazing photos of the beautiful Manhattan skyscraper at 5 Beekman St.



Turns out the building is empty and has been abandoned for a decade, with parts shuttered off since the 1940s. Looks like a great location for the next Matrix sequel (actually, the owners plan to create a hotel).

Here’s a few highlights with the Carr’s permission. See more at Scouting New York –>

See more photos at Scouting New York –>



