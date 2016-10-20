This Pakistani 'chai wala' is incredibly good looking, according to the internet

It all started with “The Ridiculously Photogenic Guy”: 26-year-old Zeddie Little.

Little, who happened to be running a race and was spotted in the background of a group photo by Facebook users, became one of the earliest memes on the internet.

Then it was Jeremy Meeks: the guy whose “sexy” mugshot got him a modelling contract.

While he was in jail his mugshot went so viral that #FreeJeremyMeeks became a trending hashtag on Twitter, along with photoshopped photos of Meeks in a Calvin Klein ads.

Now there’s a new man in town: 18-year-old Arshad Khan, a tea seller at Islamabad’s Sunday Bazaar.

Thousands of lovestruck Instagram users have shared his picture, posted by Javeria Ali, five days ago.

Since then #ChaiWala has been trending across social media.

The original photo with the caption “Hot-tea” has since racked up over 12,000 likes and comments.

Khan also seems to have scored himself a modelling contract with Fitin.pk, a small local e-retailer which seems to already be struggling with demand.

“Dear Valued customer our full launch is in progress. We are Accepting orders from available items from the beta launch. Due to high demand product may goes out of stock soon. For more info contact us,” its website reads.

According to Ali’s Facebook page Khan is “very happy” about his overnight fame and “would love to accept modelling/acting offers”.

#chaiwala #chaiwalapk #chotuchaiwalapk A photo posted by ARSHAD KHAHN (@official_arshadkhan) on Oct 19, 2016 at 6:12am PDT

