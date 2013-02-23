This Owl's Egg Is Going To Hatch Any Second!

Popular Science’s Emily Elert has posted a great live stream of a Great Horned Owl, named “Mrs. Tiger” whose two eggs could hatch any second.



3:13 p.m. EST Mrs. Tiger just seems to be snoozing. Don’t see any action yet.

4:40 p.m. EST: So it seems we’re a little behind schedule. After much sleeping, the mum-to-be stood up and it looked like something was happening. There was a lot of noise too. Turns out she was just getting comfy and rearranging the eggs. Here’s a screenshot of the commotion:

Photo: Ustream

6:30 p.m. EST After another bout of shuffling around, we got a glimpse of the egg!

Shuffle shuffle shuffle:

Photo: Ustream

And here’s the egg:

Photo: Ustream

She’s even got a little treat stored up for later:

Photo: Ustream

Watch now!



Live video from your Android device on Ustream

