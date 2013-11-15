This Outfit From Last Night's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is 3D-Printed

Picture: Daniel Goodman

Victoria’s Secret taped its famous fashion show yesterday, with a modern twist.

A costume worn by Victoria’s Secret Angel Lindsay Ellingson was almost entirely 3D printed, reports Lauren Indvik at Fashionista.

The company collaborated with 3D-printing company Shapeways, architect Bradley Rothenberg, and Swarovski to make the outfit.

It’s gorgeous, if a little delicate-looking up close.

