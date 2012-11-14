This Org Chart Explains Why Microsoft's CEO-In-Waiting Is Suddenly Out

Dieter Bohn at The Verge has Microsoft sources who tell him the reason Windows boss and former CEO-in-Waiting Steve Sinofsky is suddenly out of the company is that he was “an aggressive, tightly-siloed Windows boss” and not “a holisticMicrosoft boss.”



Microsoft has a reputation for being a place where products are “siloed” off into “fiefdoms” run by bosses that compete with each other for resources and reputation.

Designer Manu Cornet created a famous cartoon depicting this org stucture, and we’ve pasted it below.

Lately, there has been an effort at Microsoft to change this structure, and make the company more cohesive.

“We are one Microsoft,” Microsoft’s Larry Lieberman recently told The Verge’s Tom Warren.

“Yes we’re certainly siloed, you’ve all seen the picture of all the groups pointing guns at each other at Microsoft,” he said. “Certainly there’s a little bit of that.”

“But when it comes down to reality and product ship, we actually are learning a lot from each other.”

“The two products are growing closer than ever before, and you’re going to continue to see that in what comes out of us down the road.”

That’s a road Sinofsky – infamously a Windows champion and political fighter – will not be travelling.

