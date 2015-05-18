This impressive tool can tell you how much money you should be earning just from you CV

REUTERS/Toru Hanai A Japanese job hunting rally — yes, that exists

How much are you worth?

Negotiating your pay packet can be a stressful task. Most people will just pick a figure out of thin air and hope it’s reasonable — many pitch lower than they should, out of fear that an inflated number would upset their employers.

Now there’s something to help you with that.

Job search engine Adzuna has come up with a better way to negotiate, with a new tool that filters through the site’s mountain of data to give you an estimate of how much you should be making based on your skills and experience.

All you need to do is upload your CV to the site’s ‘Value my CV’ tool and it will crunch through data on thousands of job listings before giving you an estimate.

Adzuna will also then sends you job listing that fit your skills and earnings profile. You can try it here.

