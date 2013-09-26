This One-Word Tweet Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Today's America's Cup Decider

Team New Zealand and Team USA were tied 8-8 heading in to today’s winner-takes all race for the 2013 America’s Cup.
Here is a tweet from the NZ Prime Minister John Key this morning shortly after the race finished.
Bugger. #AmericasCup
— John Key (@RtHon_JohnKey) September 25, 2013
The full story’s here.
