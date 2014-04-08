This One Tweet Tells You What A Great Deal Facebook Got On Instagram

This is a great tweet from hedge fund manager Eric Jackson:

2 years ago Wednesday, $FB bought Instagram for $US1 billion. Later this year, Instagram will pass Twitter in users. $TWTR market cap now $US26B

— Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) April 7, 2014

Facebook has been on a tear buying companies — Oculus Rift for $US2 billion, WhatsApp for $US19 billion. Part of Zuckerberg’s M&A spree has to be driven by the success of Instagram.

The Instagram-Twitter comparisons aren’t perfect since Instagram hasn’t turned on advertising in the same way Twitter has. But, it’s coming, and when it does, it should be another spigot of cash for Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.