This one tweet from a top Silicon Valley startup guy shows just how hard it is to pick winners

Sam Altman, president of Silicon Valley incubator Y Combinator, is known for voicing his opinions on the tech market’s huge valuations, as well as some eye-watering startup cash burn rates.

But when it comes to investing, he also knows just how hard it was to pick a winner. Using the example of four-year-old startup WeWork, which sublets office spaces, he tweeted today that sometimes you just don’t know which ones will win and which ones will sink.

WeWork is raising a new round of funding that could value the company at $US10 billion, Bloomberg reports. In December the company was valued at $US5 billion.

i would not have predicted wework would become NYC's $10B startup. startup investing is hard. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 29, 2015

But he tweeted that it’s not cause to run for the hills.

When venture investors start to believe every great company has already been founded, it's a great time to retire. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 29, 2015

