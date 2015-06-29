This one tweet from a top Silicon Valley startup guy shows just how hard it is to pick winners

Alex Heber

Sam Altman, president of Silicon Valley incubator Y Combinator, is known for voicing his opinions on the tech market’s huge valuations, as well as some eye-watering startup cash burn rates.

But when it comes to investing, he also knows just how hard it was to pick a winner. Using the example of four-year-old startup WeWork, which sublets office spaces, he tweeted today that sometimes you just don’t know which ones will win and which ones will sink.

WeWork is raising a new round of funding that could value the company at $US10 billion, Bloomberg reports. In December the company was valued at $US5 billion.

But he tweeted that it’s not cause to run for the hills.

