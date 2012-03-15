This One Statistic Shows Just How Much McDonald's Tries To Entrench Itself In Everybody's Minds

Photo: By cozymax on Flickr

Restaurants spend $5.875 billion on advertising in the U.S., according to Kantar Media.McDonald’s is the brand that spends the most on ads, racking up $963 million in ad spend last year, up 8.6% from the year before.



Do the maths.

That means $1 out of every $6 spent on restaurant advertising in America is done by McDonald’s, points out Burger Business.

McDonald’s is one of the strongest brands in the world, and one of its key elements is that it’s omnipresent.

Everywhere you go in America, you see McDonald’s. And it’s not just the sheer amount of stores themselves — its highway billboard signs are ubiquitous for road-trippers, the bright Golden Arches are instantly recognisable to every passerby and its TV commercials are an expected part of people’s daily programming.

Without all of that, the McDonald’s brand wouldn’t be what it is today. Toddlers wouldn’t be able to recognise that big yellow ‘M,’ it wouldn’t be embedded in American culture and wouldn’t be synonymous with fast food and burgers.

Its marketers know that, so that’s why it tries so hard to always be present in consumers’ minds.

There are plenty of other ways to market a brand successfully — it just so happens that this is McDonald’s strength. Imagine a prolonged period of time with no McDonald’s advertising whatsoever? It would be eerie and unnatural.

