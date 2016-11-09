This one statistic from the US presidential election shows why Donald Trump is in with a chance

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

If the polls are right Donald trump is not only going to garner more electoral votes than the last two republican candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney but he is also a real chance of becoming the next president of the United States.

How that is possible given his divisive tactics, policies, and very public indiscretions is neatly summarised in a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 10,604 Americans who had already cast their vote in the election.

The poll showed that people are angry at a system they see as stacked against them. Seventy-five per cent of respondents said the next president needs to be strong enough to take on the rich and powerful while 72% said the economy is rigged.

Specifically Reuters reported that:

75 percent agree that “America needs a strong leader to take the country back from the rich and powerful.”

72 percent agree “the American economy is rigged to advantage the rich and powerful.”

68 percent agree that “traditional parties and politicians don’t care about people like me.”

76 percent believe “the mainstream media is more interested in making money than telling the truth.”

57 percent feel that “more and more, I don’t identify with what America has become.”

54 percent feel “it is increasingly hard for someone like me to get ahead in America.”



Inequality, and a feeling that the middle and working classes are being left behind, is the most powerful force in global politics at the moment.

We’ll see if it gets Trump into the White House. But it seems no leader can ignore this movement if they want to be effective and continue to hold office.

