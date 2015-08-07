This one stat will have video-on-demand startups Stan and Presto worried

Many video-on-demand streaming services are offering the first month free so users can trial the service.

That means the platform has about 30 days to convince customers the service is worth paying for.

One stat in Citi media analyst Justin Diddams’ report on the video streaming service in Australia would have Fairfax and Nine’s brainchild Stan very concerned.

Diddams found that Netflix had the highest proportion of users that were “likely to subscribe” at 39%, while Stan was just 11%.

Presto had the lowest conversion rate, with 31% of free trial users unlikely to subscribe to the platform.

Here’s the chart.

