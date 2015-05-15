This one quote from China's Premier could mean stimulus is coming

Feng Li/Getty Images

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang believes more “forceful measures” are required to boost growth within China’s slowing economy.

Speaking on Friday he stated authorities “must take more forceful measures to consolidate the improvement trend and withstand downwards pressure” according to website Investing.com.

Li also warned that investment activity is moderating and that the trade sector is under “big pressure” owing to weak global conditions.

In response to slowing economic growth China’s central bank, the PBOC, have cut interest rates twice and slashed their reserve ratio requirement for banks by 100 basis points so far this year.

Given the forceful nature of Li’s remarks, it looks like further fiscal and monetary stimulus is on its way.

Being a Friday, based off recent tradition, that could mean as early as this weekend.

There’s more here.

