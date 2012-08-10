This Graffiti Shows How A Lot Of Iranians Feel About Nuclear Energy

As sanctions bite and the average Iranian citizen has a hard time affording even staple food items like chicken, it makes sense there would be growing frustration with the cause of it all: Tehran’s nuclear program.



This graffito was originally posted on the Sepidedam Facebook page, a pro-Mousavi group, and then to Twitter by Golnaz Esfandiari of Radio Free Europe’s Iran Blog Persian Letters a few days ago. Clearly it has struck a chord with a lot of people.

It says: “Nuclear energy, at what price?”

Photo: Sepidedam via Facebook

From Radio Free Europe:

Parhizi said he believes that the public protest appears to be a sign of growing discontent over the increasingly difficult life ordinary Iranians are facing as the result of sanctions placed on Iran over its sensitive nuclear activities.

Last month, Abdollah Nuri, a former interior minister of Iran and a respected reformist cleric, called on political leaders to hold a referendum on the fate of the country’s nuclear program. Nouri said that the “ill-effects, disadvantages, and pressure” that Iran is experiencing over its nuclear activities have passed the acceptable limit.

It’s not pretty, or fair, but the sanctions are toughest on the average Iranian trying to make ends meet and take care of a family. The widespread discontent this may cause could be the one thing the U.S. is relying on to bring Iran’s nuclear ambitions to a close.

