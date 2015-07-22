This one map explains the entire worldwide economy

A new map by the folks at HowMuch.net provides a fascinating perspective on the worldwide economy.

The map represents each country relative to the size of its nominal Gross Domestic Product, the type of GDP that’s not adjusted for inflation. The larger the area, the larger the size of the economy.

Each area is divided into three sectors — services, industrial, and agricultural — to visualise which industries contribute most to the country’s GDP.

The result is as follows:

With a GDP upwards of $US17 trillion, the US comprises nearly a quarter of the world’s economy. Most of that comes from the service sector (79.7% compared to a global average of 63.6%). Agriculture and industry make up smaller than average portions of the economy (1.12% and 19.1% compared to averages of 5.9% and 30.5%).

China, on the other hand, has struck more of a balance between its service and industrial sectors, with a lagging agriculture sector. HowMuch.net notes this is unusual considering other robust economies have service sectors that far outweigh industry and agriculture. HowMuch.net predicts that as China continues to grow, the service industry will expand while industry and agriculture shrink.

