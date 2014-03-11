This One Image Shows The Incredible Power Of China's WeChat

This tweet from China-based angel investor Rui Ma shows how powerful China’s social networking app WeChat is becoming:

Wechat integrations: 1. Print out photos. 2. Control ur smart Haier air con. 3. Buy fr vending machine. All via QR pic.twitter.com/9nygXaMzAQ

— Rui Ma (@ruima) March 11, 2014

As you can see, with WeChat integration a user can print out photos, control a smart air conditioner, and buy from a vending machine, all through QR codes with the app.

WeChat is a part of Tencent, $US150 billion Chinese Internet company. WeChat has 300 million users and it only launched 3 years ago. It’s primarily a messaging app, but it’s been expanding its services into other areas, including payments.

It’s unclear if WeChat will every become big in the U.S. But, that might not matter. It’s huge and growing in China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.