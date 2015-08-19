This graphic shows how much an iPhone costs around the world -- and the differences are striking

The iPhone has spread all over the world, but that doesn’t mean it costs the same amount country to country.

In fact, an iPhone in Brazil costs almost twice as much as one in the United States — $US649 versus $US1,107.53. WebpageFX has compiled a nifty graphic that shows not only how much iPhones cost all over the world, but what percentage that price would be of the annual income of someone living there. The lowest is the United States at 1.6% of average income and the highest is Indonesia, at 39.3%.

See the full graphic below:

Created by WebpageFX

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.