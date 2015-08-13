This one chart shows Periscope's staggering growth

Live streaming service Periscope has already surpassed 10 million accounts, just four months after launching.

It took Twitter and Facebook two years to reach 10 million users.

As of last week, Twitter-owned Periscope was seeing more than 40 years of video watched daily. The chart below shows the staggering engagement growth Periscope has experienced.

Since launching at the end of March, Periscope has already changed the way people are broadcasting events. Just this morning Telstra CEO Andy Penn streamed a presentation on the telco’s financial results on it.

LIVE on #Periscope: Telstra FY Results from Andy Penn https://t.co/DnLfSrBGdO — Andrew Penn (@andy_penn) August 12, 2015

Fashion house Myer is also streaming its 2015 Spring Launch tonight via Periscope.

Education minister Christopher Pyne told ABC radio in Adelaide last week he’d been on Periscope for some time and loves it.

