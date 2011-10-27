This One California Prison Nurse's Salary Was More Than $269k In 2010

Photo: marshall astor via flickr

Working at a central California prison last year, nurse Jean Keller racked up enough overtime to triple her regular salary and earn $269,810.Bloomberg-Businessweek reports that of the $1.7 billion in “extra pay” paid to California public employees last year, more than half was overtime, and Keller pulled in more than anyone (via Drudge).



The remainder of that extra pay went to clothing costs, exercise incentives, and “special compensation in recognition of a ‘complex work load.'”

Gilbert Ramirez, one teacher fired due to budget cuts told Bloomberg, “It’s outrageous. It boils my blood that I’m out of work and they claim they don’t have enough money to pay me.”

Those additional wages could have paid the salaries of about 25,000 public school teachers, and helped ease California’s $19 billion deficit.

Bloomberg points out that the extra compensation highlights California pay rates that pay more for the same job than any other state in the nation.

