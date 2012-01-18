THE CAUTIONARY TALE OF USTREAM: How A Star-Struck CEO Nearly Buried One Of Silicon Valley's Hottest Startups

John Ham is the former CEO of Ustream.

In late October 2011, John Ham went for a walk.Ham cofounded video site Ustream in 2006 and had been its CEO since.



He went on a walk because suddenly, the investors wanted him to leave the company.

If he refused, Ustream wouldn’t be able to close a much-needed round of funding from Korea Telecom, which would establish a joint venture in South Korea.

To Ham, his tenure at the top felt like a success.

Starting from nothing, it was, at that point last fall, serving more than 2 billion pageviews each year. It had huge partnerships with major media brands. Its last round of funding, closed in February, was valued at $35 million. Yes, it was still losing money.

Everything was coming full circle for Ham, as he took that long walk.

His rash decisions, star-struck management style and rampant spending had come close to burying one of Silicon Valley’s hottest startups.

How did it come to this?

We spoke to a number of current and former Ustream employees to find out just what happened with Ham. A representative from Softbank Capital didn’t comment on its involvement with the funding after we reached out. We reached out to Ham several times, but were dismissed by his public relations professional.

The Yes Men And Women

Building his executive team after founding Ustream in 2006, Ham surrounded himself with other top executives that would either agree with him or stay out of the way – “yes men” and “yes women.”

For an example, one source cited Suzanne Tran, Ham’s longtime chief of staff, who eventually became a senior marketing director. She’s a “sweet kid,” but not the executive type, according to this source. This source says she has an out sized share of the company compared to other employees.

Brad Hunstable is the co-founder of Ustream alongside John Ham.

Photo: Flickr / The LocaModa Team

Sources also question Ham’s choice for a cofounder, Brad Hunstable. Hunstable is based in Dallas and sources describe him as “missing in action.”

As part of a funding round in early 2010, Hunstable and Ham were told they needed some senior leadership by their board. They hired a bunch of new employees in the first half of the year for its Mountain View office.

One source close to the company described the hires Ham made were a way for Ham to say, “look at who we got.” All but one of the senior executives hired around this time would be gone in 8 months.

The $200,000 San Francisco Lunches

Sources say another huge mistake by Ham was moving Ustream to a new expensive office.

Ham built Ustream’s first office in Mountain View. By 2010, he was eyeing space in San Francisco. The new office was a “palace” that cost around $70,000 per month and had catered lunches made by the same company that was making lunch for Twitter just down the road. These lunches would cost Ustream around $200,000 each year.

Ustream went from a bootstrapped bag lunch and crunched space in Mountain View to a Google-scale office over the course of a few weeks. Employees would come in late and leave early to catch the Cal train and BART subway system to make it home at a reasonable time, thanks to the sudden move to San Francisco.

It wasn’t a climate conducive to beating the competition, multiple sources told us. But anyone who disagreed with Ham was questioned for his or her loyalty, one source said.

John Ham meeting with the cast of Jersey Shore.

Photo: Flickr / Philip Nelson

Star-struck

Sources say Ham was more concerned with building a company that looked like Google or Twitter, than he was worried about building a lasting enterprise.

He wanted the kind of celebrity status that entrepreneurs like Biz Stone and Ev Williams enjoyed, multiple sources told us.

He’d ride around the new Ustream office in a Segway, sometimes crashing into furniture around the office. He’d talk about how he just met with Ashton Kutcher and P. Diddy, and what kind of partnership deals they wanted.

You can find dozens of photos of him rubbing elbows with celebrities of all kinds – including reality stars like Pauly D from MTV’s The Jersey Shore (pictured above).

Unreasonable Expectations

When he wasn’t hanging out with Snoop Dogg, sources say Ham was setting ridiculous deadlines that were practically unattainable. He wanted to be dominating without taking time to actually grow and manage the company, a source told us.

For example, it was difficult to implement changes because its servers were based in Hungary, and it took several more days to roll out product changes, a source told us.

He kept just about every bit of the company extremely close to the chest, even though he was more concerned with red-carpet antics, multiple sources told us.

Pulling out the rug

Things were getting bad in late 2011.

Everyone was kept in the dark. Ustream’s employees didn’t even know how much their shares were worth most of the time, multiple sources told us. Only Ustream’s very top executives typically interacted with the investors that came over.

On top of the unnecessary spending, the actual business itself was expensive to keep up. Ustream would sometimes host 500,000 concurrent viewers on a channel stream, even at midnight.

Ustream was bleeding cash. Ham rented out a large chunk of the office out to NGMoco, another startup, to save some money. He also stopped buying those catered lunches.

Ustream needed investment. To help get it, some sources say Ham and the company started fudging pageview numbers when talking to investors.

Eventually, Ustream’s investors were fed up. Its Ustream Asia partners said they were “disappointed” in Ham, multiple sources told us. Investors weren’t going to give Ustream any additional money without Ham stepping down.

So, after that long walk in October 2011, he did.

Fallout…And Hope

Ustream will hold an all-hands meeting on Wednesday to discuss the new direction of the company.

Hunstable, now Ustream’s interim CEO, is reorganising the executive structure in the company. That includes a few layoffs.

Ustream is still in impressive shape given the chaos and “erratic behaviour” happening within the company. Ustream has more than 2 billion pageviews each year and it has some pretty big content partnerships in its pipeline.

Ustream has actually raised $60 million, and should have enough money to reboot, sources said. Hopes are high and Hunstable said he is confident things are on track.

Briefed on some of the claims made by our sources, Hunstable told us he didn’t “agree with a lot of the assertions.” He didn’t deny them. He said Ham is “going back to his entrepreneurial roots,” but he is still an intimate part of the company.

