This On-Demand Car Repair Site Could Disrupt The Factory Model

Photo: Flickr / ollesvensson

A new car service called YourMechanic is taking aim at the old school repair shop. Its strategy is a disruptive peer-to-peer model, which lets drivers research and book appointments with mechanics online without having to go through shop owners.



Rather than fill out a form and wait for help, car owners simply tell YourMechanic what’s wrong, describe the year, make, and model of their car, and then provide their contact info.

From there, YourMechanic draws up a list of quotes, ensuring users “there will be no need for negotiations or any last-minute surprises.” The site also assures every price will be fair, and offers full liability coverage.

Cutting out the middle man could be a time and money-saver for consumers and mechanics alike. As one mechanic explained at TechCrunch Disrupt SF this week, “While the shop owner’s getting fat eating steak and lobster, I have to feed my kids pork and beans. When you hire me, you pay less, I make more, and everyone wins.”

However, the real draw to YourMechanic is its convenience. Rather than take the car in for repairs, YourMechanic brings the shop to you. A mechanic will service the car wherever it’s parked—he has the tools and even parts to do so. In fact, selling parts is how YourMechanic makes money.

The site claims all mechanics are certified by ASE or similar organisations, so ideally there should be little room for doubt. That said, we’d recommend it for minor repairs.

The “Uber of car maintenance” was a hit at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, where it won the contest for best startup idea and took home the $50,000 cash prize.

DON’T MISS: An easy guide to keeping your car alive forever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.