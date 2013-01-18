Young Scott Disick Was Seriously A Book Cover Model

Photo: AP Images

Scott Disick may be known for his antics on E!’s popular “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” but before he rose to reality TV star fame, turns out Disick was a model — book cover model.Kourtney Kardashian’s long time boyfriend and the father of her two children was 17-years-old when he posed for two young adult novels aimed at tweens.



His co-star model, who has not been named, told BuzzFeed, “Scott was so shy. He always came alone and acted like the silent mysterious type. He would wear really baggy clothes and had no sense of real style.”

If only the dapper Disick could hear that now!

Here’s one cover:

Photo: Scholastic

There’s more:

Photo: Scholastic

