HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Old-Fashioned Tudor In The Hamptons Is Filled With Cool Technology

Smart homes don’t have to look futuristic to be high tech.

This custom-built Tudor home in the Hamptons just hit the market for $US3.25 million. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and more tech features than you would expect just by looking at it.

Inside, there’s a host of smart-home technology, including smart thermostats, a remote security system, and lighting control by HAI. There’s also a wireless SONOS sound system that divides the home into three different zones.

