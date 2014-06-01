HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Old-Fashioned Tudor In The Hamptons Is Filled With Cool Technology

Smart homes don’t have to look futuristic to be high tech.
This custom-built Tudor home in the Hamptons just hit the market for $US3.25 million. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and more tech features than you would expect just by looking at it.
Inside, there’s a host of smart-home technology, including smart thermostats, a remote security system, and lighting control by HAI. There’s also a wireless SONOS sound system that divides the home into three different zones.
The kitchen has some beautiful dark wood cabinets. You'll notice a control panel mounted on the wall by the door.
The media room has some interesting lighting that, like the other lighting in the house, can be controlled with the HAI system.
On the lower level, a living room opens on to the pool area. A wireless Sonos sound system plays music through this part of the house.
The pool uses a solar heating system, which dramatically reduces costs. It also has a cover that easily rolls out with just the touch of a button.
