HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Old-Fashioned Tudor In The Hamptons Is Filled With Cool Technology

Madeline Stone
High tech tudorSotheby’s International Realty

Smart homes don’t have to look futuristic to be high tech.

This custom-built Tudor home in the Hamptons just hit the market for $US3.25 million. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and more tech features than you would expect just by looking at it.

Inside, there’s a host of smart-home technology, including smart thermostats, a remote security system, and lighting control by HAI. There’s also a wireless SONOS sound system that divides the home into three different zones.

The home sits on an acre of land in Southampton.

There are several sitting areas inside. Here's one of the home's four fireplaces.

There's another fireplace in the formal dining room.

The kitchen has some beautiful dark wood cabinets. You'll notice a control panel mounted on the wall by the door.

The kitchen has direct access to this outdoor lounging area, complete with jacuzzi.

A screened grilling room also opens on to the patio.

The media room has some interesting lighting that, like the other lighting in the house, can be controlled with the HAI system.

Up on the top floor, the master bedroom has high angled ceilings and a flat screen TV.

The home has six bedrooms in total.

On the lower level, a living room opens on to the pool area. A wireless Sonos sound system plays music through this part of the house.

The pool uses a solar heating system, which dramatically reduces costs. It also has a cover that easily rolls out with just the touch of a button.

Here's a look at the home in all its Tudor-style glory.

Now see a smart home that looks a little more chic.

Rent This Futuristic Smart Home In Los Angeles For $US2,995 A Night »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.