This Oklahoma Panhandler Says He Made $60,000 Last Year

Photo: mugshot via KOCO.com

An Oklahoma man arrested on suspicion of panhandling probably made more money last year than you did.Oklahoma City resident Shane Warren Speegle, 45, told police that he made $60,000 panhandling last year and was too lazy to get a job, according to KOCO.com.



Given that the U.S. median household income in 2011 was between $49,434 and $51,413, according to a February report in USA Today, Speegle made roughly $10,000 more than the average American household.

When police caught him panhandling earlier this month, Speegle offered to pay the $200 fee rather than leave the street, according to KOCO, which cited a police report.

“I’m lazy, and I made $60,000 doing this last year,” he reportedly told police. “Why would I go get a job?”

Police returned to the scene 20 minutes later and arrested Speegle, who was still trying to illegally pad his bottom line. He was arrested on a solicitation charge and taken to county jail.

Who knew you could make that much for panhandling, right?

