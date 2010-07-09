German Octopus Predicted Shocking World Cup Loss And Now Has Perfect Forecasting Record

Germany lost to Spain yesterday in the semi-finals of the World Cup, setting up a neutral’s ideal final between the slick passing Spanish and the attack minded Dutch.



And while we got it wrong, calling for Germany to win, something else got it right.

Yes, that’s right, the octopus called Paul.

Paul has picked all 6 of Germany’s World Cup games correctly, getting the winner right each time. Against his home nation’s wishes, Paul picked Spain to win.

We wonder if this had something to do with a more tame German offensive yesterday? Were they nervous after Paul’s predictions?

