Design Firm Sues JCPenney For Stealing Its Iconic Light Fixture

Photo: underconsideration.com/hudsonandbroad.com

New York City design firm Hudson + Broad is suing J.C. Penney for $40 million, claiming that the retailer didn’t give them credit for the design of the “fair and square” light fixtures now featured in stores.The lawsuit alleges that J.C. Penney took the firm’s idea to anchor store displays with giant, brightly lit squares and went to someone who could do the job on the cheap, James Covert at the New York Post reports. Hudson + Broad would have charged $10,000 per fixture.



A lawsuit cites a series of emails from J.C. Penney executives considering paying the firm to keep them quiet.

The firm’s website advertises this LED square with a remote-controlled colour changer.

This lawsuit isn’t the first J.C. Penney has faced since former Apple exec Ron Johnson took over in January. Macy’s is trying to block a 10-year, $200 million contract Penney has with Martha Stewart.

Johnson’s much-publicized strategy included a department store version of genius bars and the end of clearance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.