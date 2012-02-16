This North Dakota Hype Video Will Make You Want To Join The Oil Rush

After you’ve watched this ridiculous video from AmeriMont, you may just run out and buy a home in Dickinson, North Dakota.



Dickinson is one of those oil boomtowns, where workers earning six-figure paychecks live in shantytowns and strippers earn $3,000 a night.

Here’s a partial transcript:

“You don’t really hear people call any place in the United States the land of opportunity anymore, but thanks to the oil boom that’s going on in Dickinson, North Dakota, there are so many opportunities for people to invest in real estate and small businesses and it’s just a thriving community.”

Where oil companies are moving in by the dozens!

Notice the trailers? Dickenson has a major housing shortage. Workers make six figures incomes and are still homeless. Living in RV’s, trucks and trailers. People are desperate for housing. Companies are renting hotel rooms for workers. Homes are selling as soon as they are built or before they’re even finished.

“You know I came here in 08 to work and I never thought it’d blow up like this.”

“I’ve been a real estate broker for almost 23 years and I’ve never seen an economy as healthy and as vibrant as this one.”

Endless traffic from the oil fields into town.

“Traffic is busy and it is a healthy economy and it is really fun to see that things are happening in North Dakota. It’s a wonderful thing to see car lots full. The retailers are busy and thriving. The merchandise is beautiful.”

Lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.

“It used to slow down in the winter months, but not this year. We’re busier than ever.”

“What a town. It has so much potential for getting bigger. There’s a really great community rec centre and there’s oil trucks. It’s quite the boom town. I wish that I had an opportunity to invest because this is definitely going somewhere.”

This October there was an all time high in oil production. Over 15 BILLION barrels of oil.

“As an investor in Dickinson, my concern was the longevity and the stability of this growth. I’m confident that without a major disruption in our national economy, this is long term.”

“I have been investing in Dickinson for over 10 years now and it has paid me tens of thousands of dollar more than if I had left my money in the bank.”

“I’ve found that many of the companies locating here have committed billions of dollars into this area. They’re much better equipped to analyse the risk than I am and that’s another level of safety for me.”

Don’t wait. NOW is the time. Invest in your future. Want more information? Call AmeriMont…

