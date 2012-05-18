This Nine-Year-Old Stood Up To Westboro Baptist Church All By Himself

Photo: Patty Akrouche/Facebook.com/FeverDreams

Josef Miles might just be 9-years-old, but he has enormous heart.According to a story from NPR, Josef was with his mother, Patty Akrouche, on the campus of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, when they ran into protestors from the renowned Westboro Baptist Church.



Members of Westboro have a reputation for staging offensive protests at the funerals of celebrities and military veterans. They are known for carrying large signs decrying homosexuality and abortion. They are the “God Hates Fags” people.

In response, Miles staged a counter-protest of his own. “Josef was determined to make his own statement so we went to the car and with pencil and his sketch pad, he made up his own little sign that reads ‘GOD HATES NO ONE,’ ” his mum wrote on Facebook. “Those people are scary but he stood strong, was respectful and stood by his convictions. He will be a good man, I have no doubt. I got my Mothers Day present early.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.