This Newest UFO Video From The Chilean Government Is Creating A Buzz

Cruising military and aviation websites and blogs as often as I do, I see a lot of UFO videos, and I’ll admit it — I sometimes give them a quick look.



This one was posted at the Huffington Post by UFO author Leslie Kean, and she thinks it could be the video “UFO sceptics have been dreading.” I don’t know about all that, but it’s better than most and has a decent provenance.

Apparently the video was shot on November 25, 2010 during the changing of the Air Force Command at El Bosque Air Base in Santiago.

There was a lot of video shot that day, but this clip was taken by an engineer at the nearby Pillán aircraft factory, who later viewed it in slow motion and noticed “something bizarre.”

He turned it over to the government’s Study of Anomalous Aerial Phenomena, the CEFAA. The video is below (via Alert 5).

Since Kean posted it a couple days ago, message boards and blog comments have been going back and forth about the video’s content.

UFO Flybys In Chile

