This New Zealand tattoo artist's work is so lifelike it makes you do a double take

New Zealand tattoo artist Steve Butcher has garnered worldwide attention for his lifelike inkings of celebrities.
Butcher has posted dozens of examples of his work on his Instagram account, including tattoos of basketball star Michael Jordan, boxer Muhammad Ali, Superman’s Christopher Reeve, Heath Ledger as the Joker and more.
According to Inked Magazine, Butcher, who went to art school, started tattooing in 2011.
Starting out with illustrative and oriental styles, Butcher’s aim always was to use realism, and preferably “anything NBA themed,” he says. “I am a basketball nut”.
Despite his artistic finesse, Butcher told Inked he still has a long way to go.
“There’s always more to learn and apply in your work, and, because I’ve only been tattooing for four years, I feel that I’m only at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to getting where I want to be.”
Here is some of his work from his Instagram account.
Vince Carter
#vincecarter done on @leebaxtermgt at @fyinktattoos in Toronto!! This was so fun! 12 hours total, one session.
Ray Allen
Ray Allen… Corner pocket…..BANG!!! Completed this piece yesterday at @fyinktattoos on @letsgoheatnation she's a tough chick! About 14hours total.
Christopher Reeve
#christopherreeve #superman done yesterday at @fyinktattoos in Toronto, I have a few spots available, email me if u want to get something, had a lot of fun with this one!
Muhammad Ali
Ali!! Done yesterday at @nixtattooshow in Toronto super fun! Rest in Peace Champ!!!
Kobe Bryant
Frobe! @kobebryant done yesterday at @blackanchorcollective thanks for having me guys I love coming out here!
Michael Jordan
@michaeljordan23 s first 3 peat! So fun will post videos and some other perspectives soon!
Heath Ledger
Did a tiny 5 minute touch up session on this today, about a year old, u can see the full process on @sullentv s new time lapse!!
Papua New Guinea tribesman
Done 19 hours total so much fun, @fyinktattoos
