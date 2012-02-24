This New York Couple Passed On Buying An Apartment, Made A Movie Short Instead And Got An Oscar Nod

Newlyweds Gigi Causey and Andrew Bowler were on track to make their dream of buying an apartment in New York City a reality, when they decided to gamble their nest egg away.



They went on to make a movie short called “Time Freak” instead, based on Bowler’s idea of exploiting a time machine for trivial desires. It took four days of filming and $25,000 to produce.

When their flick was rejected by Sundance, Causey and Bowler reminisced about the idea of buying a home but pushed forward applying for an Oscar consideration.

Watch the CBS report to see the couple’s story and their genuinely heartwarming reaction to hearing about the big nomination for the first time.



