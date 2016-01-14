This first-person spy game in VR looks amazing

Being James Bond sounds pretty rad on paper, but in reality it’s a ton of exercise and paperwork. Gross.

There’s a better solution, friend: video games. Even better, there are new virtual reality headsets coming out this year that make those video games all the more immersive.

So, what’s it like to be James Bond? Sort of like this:

That’s “Budget Cuts,” a new game coming to the HTC Vive headset from a studio named Neat Corporation.

It puts you in the position of a spy infiltrating companies for secrets, using a teleporter gun of sorts (think: “Portal”) to sneak around the enemy (and to escape the enemy, should it come to that). You can even hide the bodies of your foes, so as to remain undetected:

The game gives you direct control of that teleporter gun (and throwing knives!) using the HTC Vive’s motion controllers. One of these in each hand:

The game is still in progress, but it’s apparently launching “soon”; the HTC Vive becomes commercially available in April.

