This Strange Diamond Confirms There Are Huge Volumes of Water Trapped Deep In The Earth

Graham Pearson holds a diamond that contains the water-rich mineral ringwoodite, a new discovery that yields new clues about the presence of large amounts of water deep beneath the Earth. Photo : Richard Siemens/University of Alberta

A strange new type of diamond found by accident in Brasil has given strong weight to a controversial theory that large volumes of water are stored deep beneath the Earth, perhaps as much as found in all the oceans.

An international team of scientists led by Graham Pearson of the University of Alberta discovered the first sample of a mineral called ringwoodite.

Analysis of the mineral shows it contains 1.5% of its weight in water, a finding which confirms scientific theories about vast volumes of water trapped 410 to 660 kilometres beneath the Earth, between the upper and lower mantle.

“This sample really provides extremely strong confirmation that there are local wet spots deep in the Earth in this area,” said Pearson, a professor in the Faculty of Science, announcing the discovery in the journal Nature.

“That particular zone in the Earth, the transition zone, might have as much water as all the world’s oceans put together.”

Ringwoodite is a form of the mineral peridot, believed to exist in large quantities under high pressures in the transition zone.

Ringwoodite has been found in meteorites but until now no terrestrial sample has been unearthed because scientists haven’t been able to conduct fieldwork at extreme depths.

Pearson’s sample was found in 2008 in the Juina area of Mato Grosso, Brazil, where artisan miners unearthed the host diamond from shallow river gravels.

The diamond had been brought to the Earth’s surface by a volcanic rock known as kimberlite, the most deeply derived of all volcanic rocks.

Pearson’s team members had been looking for another mineral when they purchased a three-millimetre-wide, dirty-looking, commercially worthless brown diamond.

The ringwoodite itself is invisible to the naked eye, buried beneath the surface, so it was fortunate that it was found by Pearson’s graduate student, John McNeill, in 2009.

“It’s so small, this inclusion, it’s extremely difficult to find, never mind work on,” Pearson said. “So it was a bit of a piece of luck, this discovery, as are many scientific discoveries.”

The sample underwent years of analysis before it was officially confirmed as ringwoodite. The critical water measurements were performed at Pearson’s Arctic Resources Geochemistry Laboratory in Canada.

For Pearson, one of the world’s leading authorities in the study of deep Earth diamond host rocks, the discovery ranks among the most significant of his career, confirming about 50 years of theoretical and experimental work by geophysicists, seismologists and other scientists trying to understand the makeup of the Earth’s interior.

Scientists have been divided about the composition of the Earth’s transition zone and whether it is full of water or desert-dry.

Knowing water exists beneath the crust has implications for the study of volcanism and plate tectonics, affecting how rock melts, cools and shifts below the crust.

“One of the reasons the Earth is such a dynamic planet is the presence of some water in its interior,” Pearson said. “Water changes everything about the way a planet works.”

