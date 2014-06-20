This New Technology Solves One Of The Most Frustrating Things About Eating Out

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

With credit card signatures being phased out in Australia on August 1, and Australian consumers needing to use a PIN for transactions over $100 after that, business and payment suppliers are scrambling to find simple, easy solutions for settling the bill.

First Data Corporation has a solution that uses an app inside a pay-at-the-table mobile EFTPOS terminal, which makes it easier to split the bill and even tip – the bit every waiter fears will drop when the new rules come in.

First Data Australia’s Managing Director, John Tait, said PIN-only transactions could be time-consuming for businesses and mobile terminal eliminates some potential problems

“Our product is the only one in the market that delivers this level of service by facilitating split billing, prompting customers to tip and letting them do so on a split bill,” he said.

Different payments apps are being launched almost every week now, so it’s launching into a crowded market. But at least this one addresses something that customers and businesses alike grapple with every day.

