This new skyscraper is the coolest condo we've ever seen

Austin, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, and soon a new condo building called The Independent will dominate its skyline.

Currently under construction, the skyscraper has a very unusual shape, and is often referred to as “Jenga Tower” by locals. The team behind it said they didn’t just want to “put a USB stick into the sky,” taking a jab at the plain glass skyscrapers so common today.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.