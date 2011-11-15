This New Pro-Huntsman Ad Reveals Exactly What Is Wrong With His Campaign

A new ad from Our Destiny PAC — the pro-Jon Huntsman SuperPac — highlight’s the former Utah governor’s career in politics.



But the most salient point of the ad comes at the end. One of the speakers asks “Why haven’t we heard of this guy?”

Indeed, name recognition has plagued the Huntsman campaign from the start — 38 per cent of Republican voters say they have never heard of him.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.