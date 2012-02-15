The New Party Drug Taking England By Storm Is Just Like Ketamine But Legal

Photo: Daily Motion / Crazy Chemical Cartel

Prepare to hear a lot more about a legal high known as MXE — it’s sweeping Europe and has just been linked to two deaths in England.According to the Daily Mail’s Rob Cooper, MXE, or methoxetamine, is being sold online as plant feeder or bath salt, and used in clubs as a “safe” and legal alternative to the popular dissociative ketamine, also known as Special K:



However, MXE has become popular because unlike ketamine it is claimed it does not cause severe bladder cramps. Also, as ketamine is an illegal Class C drug, anyone taking the legal high is not at risk of prosecution.

In the U.S., where MXE is legally peddled through sites like Buzz Wholesale and K&B Organics, the drug is billed as a “research chemical” apparently “not fit for human consumption.”

But, in an “educational primer,” K&B likens MXE to the “perfect dissociative,” claiming its effects last longer than ketamine, without the numbing paralysis produced by Special K.

On the drug forum Erowid, users describe MXE as a powerful drug that transports them to a euphoric dream world for hours at a time — a happy place for some, but distressing for others.

“I’ve had bad trips before, but no reading in the world could have prepared me for this,” writes one user.

Doctors in the U.K. are already warning that MXE can cause mental health problems, and police have linked the substance to the deaths of a 59-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man in England over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Many expect that the substance will go the way of the last hit legal high, mephedrone, or meow meow, which was quickly banned after being blamed for more than 100 deaths.

