This new music streaming app targets avid fans

All in-one-platform to match the wants of music fans. Stashimi has partnered with over 50,000 artists that users can track and receive real-time news and social post updates on. It also provides access to a catalog of 8 million music videos pulled from YouTube, Dailymotion and Vimeo, as well as songs from Spotify, SoundCloud and online radio. The app can also be used to track music charts, see and buy tickets to events, and purchase artist merchandise.