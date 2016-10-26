This new music streaming app targets avid fans

A new Los Angeles-based music platform called Stashimi wants to help music lovers stay better connected with their favorite artists. By using web crawlers that scan information across more than 100,000 data sources, the Stashimi serves as a centralized hub to get real-time updates from musicians, breaking industry news and information about trending songs and artists. Here’s how it works:
All in-one-platform to match the wants of music fans. Stashimi has partnered with over 50,000 artists that users can track and receive real-time news and social post updates on. It also provides access to a catalog of 8 million music videos pulled from YouTube, Dailymotion and Vimeo, as well as songs from Spotify, SoundCloud and online radio. The app can also be used to track music charts, see and buy tickets to events, and purchase artist merchandise.
- Aggregating artist updates from web and social feeds. Stashimi pulls information in-real time from sources across the internet, from music blogs and entertainment websites to Facebook and Instagram (but not Twitter for now). This spares users from having to seek out news across a fragmented online ecosystem, which could be particularly useful for those working in the music industry, as well as passionate fans.
- Updating you in real time with no promotion or favoritism. The app then collates all of its aggregated information in a single, reverse-chronological feed. Content is displayed according to recency, rather then algorithmically determined. This has been an issue on Facebook, where musicians struggling to reach fans organically must pay to promote their posts.
- Helping users filter information down to the essentials. The internet has unleashed an explosion of information – every day humans create close to 225 million tweets, 80 million blog posts, and 20,000 new songs. Stashimi only shows updates from artists you’ve chosen to follow, to help users stay on top of their favorite music and spare them from noise.
