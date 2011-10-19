This New Microsoft Technology Turns Anything Into A Touchscreen

Photo: Chris Harrison, New Scientist

Microsoft has unveiled the OmniTouch, reports NewScientist.It’s a startling technology that uses a small projector and a depth-sensitive camera to project a user interface onto a wall, your hand, or anything at all and let a user interact with it.



Now you don’t even need to go through the trouble of taking your phone out of your pocket to dial a number.

(The drawback is that you have to wear a big camera pack on your shoulder, making the technology vastly more cumbersome than an actual touchscreen.)

Chris Harrison, a researcher at Microsoft, calls this a “mega Kinect hack.”

Check out stunning video of the OmniTouch in action >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.