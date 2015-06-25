This new commerce hub helps retailers capitalise on the industry's move to the Internet of Things

Photo: Getty/ Matt Cardy.

Global consumer transaction technology company, NCR, announced the launch of Retail One, a new commerce hub that will enable retailers to provide a frictionless, integrated online and brick-and-mortar based shopping experience for consumers.

With the choice and flexibility of accessing the hub through the cloud, on-premise software or a hybrid integration system, retailers will not only be able to mix and match applications from NCR but also from its partners and third parties.

NCR technologies are used by some of Australia’s major retailers including Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, Metcash, Big W, KMart and Australia Post.

Stephanie Lee, director of technical operations, APAC for NCR Retail Solutions told Business Insider that the open nature of the Retail One ecosystem and the omnichannel platform will allow both large corporations and small enterprises to remain competitive using existing assets.

“The possibilities created by technology are shaping the future of retail,” she said.

“On the one hand, empowered consumers demand a frictionless shopping experience delivered anywhere, anyhow, anytime. On the other, retailers have the opportunity to engage with and derive value from consumers in entirely new ways.

“To capitalise on this dynamic, retailers must ensure they are well-positioned to keep pace. NCR Retail ONE commerce hub provides the answer to these challenges, unleashing the potential for retailers and re-defining the shopping experience for consumers.”

The hub, backed by tech giants such as Microsoft Cisco and Intel, empowers retailers to capitalise on a future enabled by big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) — a market which is expected to grow 19% in 2015.

Offering services such as wish lists, click and collect, and real-time digital store stock checks, businesses looking to become more digitally savvy and mobile-enabled can transform from the traditional retailing experience.

“Finding that current IT investments make it difficult to keep up in terms of enhancing customer awareness, consideration, conversion, and loyalty across the entire shopper journey regardless of how many channels it may touch,” IDC Retail Insights research analyst Miya Knights said.

“NCR is one of the few vendors currently responding to these challenges by offering retailers the means to meet such challenges via tighter omnichannel integration in a phased and pragmatic way that is designed to help them maximise the value of their existing, legacy IT assets, while enabling them to update heavily IT-reliant processes and services.”

