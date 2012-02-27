This New Comment From Mitt Romney On NASCAR Must Be A Joke

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Oh come on, really!Via Buzzfeed, the AP catches this quote from Romney on NASCAR:



Romney was at Daytona last year and said he also has been to the track in New Hampshire. Does he follow the sport?

“Not as closely as some of the most ardent fans,” he said. “But I have some friends who are NASCAR team owners.”

He’s just pulling our chain at this point. He has to be.

