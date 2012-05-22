This Nashville Man Was Arrested For Throwing A Hammer Into A Moving Car

Photo: wkrn

Nashville resident William Garton, 18, has a small anger issue. Police arrested Garton after he threw a hammer into a moving vehicle on Interstate 40, according to WKRN-TV in Nashville.The victim told police that he was travelling westbound when a red Ford Expedition pulled up to the side and threw a hammer through the driver’s side window, striking the victim in the neck, police told the station.



Somehow, the victim managed to remain in control of the vehicle as he was hit in the neck, Nashville’s WFTV-TV reports.

The victim described Garton to police and he was arrested two hours later on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He was booked into Metro prison under a $30,000 bond, police said.

Garton also faces charges, including attempted criminal homicide, for a road rage incident that occurred in February, WKRN-TV reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.