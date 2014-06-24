This Myer Executive Was Fired After Zara Said They'd Never Heard Of Him

Myer has been forced to fire an exec who wrongly claimed to have worked at Zara (Photo: Getty Images)

Two referees backed up the credentials of a Myer executive who has just been fired for incorrectly claiming to have worked for Zara and recommended him for the role, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Myer fired Andrew Flanagan after Zara released a statement saying they had never heard of him, following earlier media reports trumpeting his history as an executive with the Spanish fast fashion giant. The story was first reported by Fairfax.

“Group Zara Australia, the affiliated company of the Inditex Group in Australia, would like to clarify that Mr. Andrew Flanagan was not part and has never been employed by the company as reported recently,” the company said. “He has not held the position of Managing Director and Vice President for Asia Pacific.”

Flanagan’s appointment to the role of group general manager of strategy and business development was announced last week along with two additional senior hires made by Myer, and he was touted as a potential successor to current chief executive Bernie Brookes — who is expected to retire soon — in media reports.

A Myer spokesperson said a “number of investigations” are now under way, given Flanagan was chosen after an extensive search undertaken by an Australian recruitment agency.

