This Movie Recruited Instagram Users To Make Its Posters

Photo: Ads of the World

It’s not just brands that have been reaching out to influential Instagram users to promote their products: Now Instagram users are getting into the film business.Montreal-based filmmakers David La Haye and Jay Tremblay’s new movie, J’Espère Que Tu Vas Bien, enlisted advertising agency TAXI to get the group “Instagramers Montreal” to collaborate and take images that would be used to publicize the film.



The photos selected for the 87—that’s right, 87—movie posters are made up of pictures taken on Instagramers Montreal’s organised Insta-walk through the streets of Montreal. This fits the theme of the film, which is an 87-minute, single-shot journey through the same route.

Although this Indie film is the first to employ this method of movie poster photography, it probably won’t be the last.

Numerous brands have reached out to similar Instagram communities, which have been popping up all over the world, to do product-related Insta-Walks.

