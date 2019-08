Five-year-old Ethan Johnson got the ultimate birthday gift — a new sibling. The pregnancy was a shock for his mother Charity, too, as the 33-year-old was diagnosed with life-threatening Addison’s disease at age 18, and wasn’t expected to live past 25.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.