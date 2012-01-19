This Is The Most Ridiculous College Basketball Score We've Seen All Year

Photo: AP Images

141-39.Western Carolina entered last night’s game with an unimpressive 8-10 record on the season. So they may be as surprised as anybody after beating Toccoa Falls 141-39.



It is not often that you see a team defeat an opponent by 102 points, even against small Christian colleges in Georgia. But what is truly impressive is how the Catamounts got there.

Western Carolina scored 141 points despite no players scoring more than 18 points. In fact, everybody got in on the action. Each player on the roster scored at least seven points and nine of the 12 players scored at least 10 points.

And while Western Carolina shot 26 3-pointers, they only made nine, which was just two more than Toccoa Falls made.

Only three other teams have ever won a college basketball game by 100 points or more.

