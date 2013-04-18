This Most Brain Addled And Gutsy Wingsuit Flight Ever [VIDEO]

Wrapping up in a high-tech sheath of material and pitching off the edge of a cliff for the sheer adrenaline rush has become more common a pursuit than ever before. But this wingsuit stunt may be the most amazing we’ve ever seen, and they’re all pretty amazing.



Flyer Alexander Polli whips through the air in Spain on his was to a dreadfully small hole in a massive wall of rock. It’s impossible to avoid the notion of what one drop in air density or shift in wind would do to an unprotected human body travelling at 155 miles per hour if it met that wall.

Some slides from the video are below and the video itself at the bottom of the page.

